Latest train manufacturing fiasco the tip of the iceberg

Calls to revive Australian train manufacturing have reignited, after a whistleblower revealed the latest among the NSW government’s transport bungles.

A new Intercity train had to be towed to Port Kembla when it was discovered the carriages has been incorrectly configured, requiring a crane to reassemble.

Shadow transport minister Chris Minns told Ray Hadley such faults can only be expected when buying “off the shelf” from an international manufacturer.

In addition to the various problems Transport for NSW has had with overseas procurements, the Intercity manufacturer – Hyundai Rotem – have been plagued with breakdowns and delays in a number of countries.

“They’ll call them ‘teething problems’ Ray, but I think they’re far deeper than that.

“This is what happens when your supplier’s based in Korea, and you don’t have the expertise on the ground in NSW to get the job done.”

Ray was stunned Sydneysiders are expected to put their trust in a manufacturer that can’t even couple their carriages correctly.

“I don’t know how they’d go with IKEA furniture, this mob.”

