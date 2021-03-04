Transport for NSW conducts expensive ‘covert operation’ over train bungle

An anonymous listener has tipped Ray Hadley off to Transport for NSW conducting a “covert operation” to cover up a costly bungle in the early hours of this morning.

The whistleblower alleges in the early hours of this morning, Transport for NSW towed a train unable to complete its journey under its own power.

They claim the reason for the train’s failure was due to incorrect assembly by Transport NSW when it first landed in Australia.

The whisteblower believes the towing operation was carried out “in the dead of the night” to eliminate exposure of the situation, which will “cost NSW tax payers great expense to rectify”.

In a statement, Transport for NSW say the expense of the towing was incurred by the supplier, not taxpayers (full statement below).

“In light of the recent stuff-up with the new overseas built ferries, I’d like hear the Transport Minister’s and the Premier’s positions on this, being just another NSW Transport overseas procurement stuff up…?,” the whistleblower concluded.

“So yet another bungle by Transport NSW,” said Ray.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Full statement from Transport for NSW: “Transport for NSW is aware that, during routine configuration of a recently delivered New Intercity Fleet train by the supplier, one of the carriages was found to be incorrectly connected. “The supplier recognised this before any testing commenced and has sent the train back to port Kembla to be disconnected and turned around. “The train is currently the responsibility of the supplier and this has incurred no additional cost to taxpayers. “Train movements take place overnight to avoid disruption to customer services during the day. “All new trains are required to be moved by locomotive until they have passed the necessary tests to operate on the network under their own power. “There was, and is, no safety concerns with this event as the train was always loco-hauled.”

Image: Getty