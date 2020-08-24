‘What sort of lunacy is this?’: Calls for sacking amid ferry fiasco

Sydney’s new river ferries are too big to pass under some bridges with commuters on the top deck.

The Sydney Morning Herald revealed the ten new River Class ferries, built in Indonesia, will need passengers to move to the lower deck before passing under the Camellia Railway Bridge and the Gasworks Bridge near Parramatta.

“I mean, what sort of lunacy is this, Gladys Berejiklian?” said Ray Hadley.

“If someone sent me this email on social media, I’d say deliberately, ‘this is an urban myth; this could not happen in a civilised society!”

Maritime Union of Australia Sydney Branch Assistant Secretary, Paul Garrett told Ray Hadley the issue is more serious than the height oversight.

“We discovered on Friday, through Transdev, that they’ve found asbestos on the vessels.

“We called from the start of the project not to build them in Indonesia, there’s different standards …. as to what there is in Australia.

“In 2020 we’ve got governments hiding asbestos … someone from NSW government and someone from Transdev has to be sacked today!”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview