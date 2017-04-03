LISTEN
Mark Latham – The Outsider
Ben speaks to the hard-hitting commentator

Ben Fordham
Smithy’s Deplorables: Paul Murray
Chris Smith
QLD Minister for Communities Shannon Fentiman
Ray Hadley
Gladys Berejiklian
Alan Jones
Nuclear power would lead a “new industrial revolution”
Luke Grant
Ben Fordham
Chris Smith
QLD Minister for Communities Shannon Fentiman talks to Ray about the ongoing cleanup following ex-Cyclone Debbie including significant damage to her own home

Ray Hadley
Alan talks to the premier about her visit to flood-devastated Lismore

Alan Jones
The nation’s power crisis has given new life to the push for greater investment in nuclear energy. President of the Australian Nuclear Association Rob Parker says other countries of the same size are already way ahead of Australia in implementing nuclear power. Rob joins Luke Grant to discuss the role nuclear energy could play, if […]

Luke Grant
Interest rates could still fall
Paul Dales the Chief Economist at Capital Economics tells Ross why they believe the RBA could cut interest rates to 1.0% later this year

Ross Greenwood
3 mins ago / 05:08
The Big Marn – Tuesday April 4th
Sports news and more with Darryl Brohman.

Ben Fordham
30 mins ago / 08:30
Veterans Cleaning Up Cyclone Damage
Ben speaks to retired soldier Geoff Evans.

Ben Fordham
1 hour ago / 02:45
1300 Cops Medically Discharged
NSW Police Minister Troy Grant tells Ben why.

Ben Fordham
2 hours ago / 07:51
Islam Escapes Royal Commission Scrutiny
Why weren’t Islamic groups probed?

Ben Fordham
3 hours ago / 02:27
Craig Kelly On Housing Affordability
Ben speaks to the Liberal MP.

Ben Fordham
3 hours ago / 08:00
Bill Shorten Silent On Tax Cuts
What’s the Opposition Leader’s plan?

Ben Fordham
3 hours ago / 02:26
Pauline Hanson’s Plane
There are calls to investigate One Nation.

Ben Fordham
3 hours ago / 03:42
Local Pastor On Tweed River Tragedy
A mother and her two children have died.

Ben Fordham
3 hours ago / 05:03
Travel Talk with Stevie Jacobs: April 4th
Chris chats to Stevie Jacobs about European cruises

Chris Smith
4 hours ago / 10:30
Turner Freeman Legal Help: April 4th
Legal matters with Turner Freeman April 4th This week, John Mann discusses wills and estates

Chris Smith
4 hours ago / 14:16
New Season of Wentworth
Nicole Da Silva joins Chris in studio

Chris Smith
4 hours ago / 08:19
Child abuse Royal Commission and Islam
Chris speaks with lawyer Peter Kelso, who’s questioning the Commission’s failure to investigate child abuse within the Islamic community.

Chris Smith
6 hours ago / 06:07
Lamb Perception
Research is looking to find out the affect shipping has on Australian red meat exports. Americans have labelled our lamb as ‘gamey’, which is believed to be holding exports to the lucrative market back. Rural reporter Eddie Summerfield spoke with Murdoch University’s Maddison Corlett about her work, that’s hoping to lead to an increase in […]

Rural News
7 hours ago / 04:32
National Rural News April 4
National Rural News.

Rural News
7 hours ago / 15:47
US Report – 4th April 2017
Alan talks to US correspondent Harley Carnes

Alan Jones
10 hours ago / 02:26
Extradition treaty with China
Australian foreign editor Greg Sheridan the extradition treaty with China

Alan Jones
11 hours ago / 14:13
UK Report – 4th April 2017
Alan talks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist

Alan Jones
11 hours ago / 02:05
Audio

Chris Smith / 10:49
The nation’s power crisis has given new life to the push for greater investment in nuclear energy. President of the Australian Nuclear Association Rob Parker says other countries of the same size are already way ahead of Australia in implementing nuclear power. Rob joins Luke Grant to discuss the role nuclear energy could play, if […]

Luke Grant / 16:56
Tough new laws for convicted terrorists
Chris Smith /
12:27
Missing dog miraculously found after 9 years
Chris Smith /
05:17
Outgoing NSW Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione
Ray Hadley /
11:18
Andrew Bolt
Chris Smith /
19:24
Steve Price talks with Formula 3 driver Dylan Young on competing throughout Australia as well as his recent tour of India and the Middle East.

Steve Price / 18 hours ago

Alan talks to  Glenlogan Park stud manager Steve Morley about the state of the racing industry in Queensland

Alan Jones / 08:13 / 03/04/2017 03/04/2017 / 08:13

Continuous Call Team / 01/04/2017 01/04/2017

Ray speaks to golfer Marc Leishman about his career, claiming the Arnold Palmer Invitational and looking ahead to The Masters next week

Ray Hadley / 11:08 / 30/03/2017 30/03/2017 / 11:08

Alan talks to the middle distance runner as the national track and field titles get underway

Alan Jones / 05:54 / 30/03/2017 30/03/2017 / 05:54
MML 8 hours ago
MML 30/03/2017
MML 20/03/2017
MML 20/03/2017
MML 15/03/2017
Shane Jacobson / 14:41 22/12/2016 / 14:41
