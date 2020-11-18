‘Pure love’: Daughter reunited with dying dad on the Gold Coast

The plight of a family separated by Queensland’s border restrictions has reached a bittersweet ending.

On Monday, the Corrigan family told Jim Wilson they had at last been granted an exemption to visit their dying veteran father Ted on the Gold Coast.

Now Catherine Davis has told Jim after a 13 hour wait for their COVID-19 test to return negative, she and her aunt Christine were finally able to visit Ted, albeit under strict quarantine conditions.

She was overwhelmed with “pure love” when they reunited.

“His face lit up … he’s just so happy to have me there now.

“I’m just so happy to actually be able to see him, and be with him … I’m happy just to be able to be here with my dad.”

Image: Supplied