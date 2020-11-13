Brokenhearted family beg QLD Premier for reunion with dying veteran father

Beloved father and brother Ted Corrigan is dying, but has been cut off from his sister and daughter by Queensland’s border closure.

Two of Ted’s daughters live in Wollongong, and are allowed to fly through Sydney to his bedside in a Queensland hospital.

Christine Corrigan and Catherine Davis live in Penrith, in greater Sydney, and are banned from entering the state.

With heart failure and fungus in his lungs Ted has just days to live, but Christine and Catherine have been told Queensland Health will only “consider” an exception if they provide a doctor’s letter – despite the doctor’s office being closed until Monday.

The sister and daughter detailed their distress in a heartbreaking interview with Jim Wilson.

“I want to say my final goodbyes. It’s breaking my heart because my sisters can, and I can’t!” Catherine said.

“I’ve got a whole weekend of worrying and stressing with no answers.”

Ted was conscripted and served in the Vietnam War, Christine told Jim.

“He fought for freedom for this country, and he doesn’t have the freedom to see his own child before he leaves!”

Jim was horrified by the Corrigan family’s suffering, and angered by Queensland Health, who say “our measures are saving lives” (full statement below).

“We’ve had a lot of these sort of stories, and yet this afternoon Annastacia Palaszczuk is pleading with Maroons fans to snap up the remaining tickets for State of Origin.

“How insensitive.”

