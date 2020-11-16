2GB
‘Tears of joy’ for family separated by Queensland border restrictions

59 seconds ago
Jim Wilson
Jim Wilson has helped deliver a compassionate win for a family desperate to get into Queensland to see their dying father.

Last week Sydneysider Catherine Davis broke down while telling Jim how the harsh QLD border restrictions had barred her from seeing her gravely ill veteran father, who has days to live.

Today, an emotional and relieved Catherine called in with some incredible news.

“I’ve just got off the phone … I haven’t even told my sister!

“We’ve have been granted access into Queensland; it will be under quarantine conditions.

“I’m crying tears of joy now!

“I just can’t thank you enough.”

Image: Supplied

