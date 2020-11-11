Drought Angels founder honoured with top local hero award

The founder and director of Drought Angels has been crowned Queensland’s Local Hero in the Australian of the Year Awards.

Natasha Johnston told Debora Knight she was speechless and it was an honour to represent Queensland.

The small charity supports struggling farmers, who are often the last to ask for a hand-out, she said.

“I genuinely believe we have saved a number of lives over the years, I hope we continue to save them,” Ms Johnston told Deborah Knight.

“We want them to know there is somewhere for them to turn to.”

Image: Getty