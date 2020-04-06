Broncos great Darius Boyd’s ‘big ideas and aspirations’ for life after footy

Earlier this year Brisbane Broncos great, Darius Boyd announced this would be his last season in rugby league.

With the season currently suspended due to coronavirus, Boyd tells Wide World of Sports radio he’s making sure his fellow teammates are staying well both physically and mentally.

“First and foremost it’s just about making sure everyone’s wellbeing… and mental health is in check and they’re just doing the right things to get through these tough times.

“Footy wise we just want to get back out on the field and we’re making sure we’re doing little things now, what we can, while we’re in isolation.”

When it comes to life after footy for Darius, he says he’s passionate about mental health advocacy having struggled with his own mental health.

“Mental health is something that’s pretty prevalent in society and obviously what we’re going through now it’s only probably going to get worse.

“I’ve got some big ideas and aspirations with my wife to do some bigger and better things when I hang up my boots.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview