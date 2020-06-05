BREAKING | Gladys Berejiklian backflips, seeks to ban tomorrow’s protest

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has made an application to the Supreme Court to make tomorrow’s planned protest illegal.

Ms Berejiklian initially said she won’t stifle anybody’s right to protest, insisting demonstrations be done in a COVID safe way, but no limit was placed on the gathering.

The protest planned on Saturday for the CBD, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, had been given the all-clear by state politicians and police.

Ms Berejiklian says the protest organisers originally put forward a different application, but since it has grown by thousands of people.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet admitted on Ben Fordham Live this morning that the protest should not go ahead.