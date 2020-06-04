2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE | NSW Treasurer admits ‘indefensible’ protest should not go ahead

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Dominic Perrottet

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet says a protest planned for this weekend should not go ahead in the middle of a pandemic.

A protest planned on Saturday for the CBD, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, has been given the all-clear by state politicians and police.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she won’t stifle anybody’s right to protest but insists demonstrations need to be done in a COVID safe way.

But Mr Perrottet told Ben Fordham the protest should not go ahead.

“As a father of six kids I go home to a mass protest every day and I can’t take my kids to my brother’s house under these social restrictions that we have in place.

“You can’t defend the indefensible. I think it’s ridiculous.

“When people are making enormous sacrifices right now I think situations like this, and protests like this on the weekend, clearly shouldn’t go ahead.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873