EXCLUSIVE | NSW Treasurer admits ‘indefensible’ protest should not go ahead

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet says a protest planned for this weekend should not go ahead in the middle of a pandemic.

A protest planned on Saturday for the CBD, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, has been given the all-clear by state politicians and police.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she won’t stifle anybody’s right to protest but insists demonstrations need to be done in a COVID safe way.

But Mr Perrottet told Ben Fordham the protest should not go ahead.

“As a father of six kids I go home to a mass protest every day and I can’t take my kids to my brother’s house under these social restrictions that we have in place.

“You can’t defend the indefensible. I think it’s ridiculous.

“When people are making enormous sacrifices right now I think situations like this, and protests like this on the weekend, clearly shouldn’t go ahead.”

