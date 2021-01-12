Western Australia issues GST threat despite iron ore ‘windfall’

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has attempted to head off any changes to GST distribution which would leave his state receiving less.

Independent economist Saul Eslake told Joe Hildebrand the swipe is entirely a political ploy with a state election on the horizon, and that Western Australia received a “windfall” without having to do the hard work.

“They’re like a pensioner who’s won the lottery, and starts complaining about losing the pension and having to pay income tax!

“Let’s remember that the West Australian government didn’t put the iron ore there in the first place, they’re not the ones who drove the price up, … they didn’t provide the capital for building these mines.”

