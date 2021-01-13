Treasurer still ‘assessing’ options for contested superannuation hike

The contentious superannuation guarantee increase from 9.5 to 10 per cent will go ahead later this year.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Chris Smith a decision has not yet been made as to how the change will be implemented, including whether Australians will be allowed to opt-in or opt-out.

He said the government remains focused on other changes, such as reducing fees and increasing competition.

“Anyone who denies there is a trade off is effectively a flat-earther, because it obviously is coming out of people’s wages.

“We’ll continue to assess that superannuation guarantee legislated increase.”

