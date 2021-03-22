Thousands forced out of their homes as NSW flood crisis continues

Thousands of people affected by NSW floods have evacuated their properties as the weather continues to wreak havoc.

There’s major flooding along the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond and Windsor, with water levels similar to the 1990 event.

Evacuation orders are in place for low-lying parts of North Richmond, Agnes Banks, and the Colo River area.

Residents in Londonderry, Clarendon, and Wetherill Park have been told to prepare to leave their homes.

The Bureau of Meteorology has recorded up to a metre of rainfall over the last seven days on the Mid-North Coast.

20-30mm is expected to fall today in the Sydney region, with the skies to clear in the evening and overnight.

The ADF has been called upon and will send two search and rescue helicopters to the South Coast as the heavy rain moves south.

Resilience NSW Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told Ben the Colo River is rising rapidly, with more than 200 homes cut off by floodwaters.

“It’s going to be about putting people into boats in a lot of areas or extracting people through aircraft.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman told Ben residents are being left without food and pharmaceutical supplies.

“It’s now been going on several days with the bridge shut and uncertainty.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Hawkesbury City Council Mayor Patrick Connolly told Ben the isolated area of the Colo River is difficult to reach.

“It’s going to be a big operation.

“We just need it to stop raining now.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

SES Commissioner Carlene York told Jim Wilson rescues and supply drops have been hampered by the inability to fly helicopters in the adverse conditions.

“We’re organising some resupply for those areas, particularly the welfare centres and then trying to make sure we can get some supplies into those supermarkets.”

Click PLAY below to hear the latest update

“All creatures great and small” have arrived at evacuation centres across the state.

Local Land Services emergency services manager Graham Wilson told Jim at Castle Hill Showground there are horses, goats, birds, dogs and more.

“We’ve got the Animal Welfare League there who are helping us care for the animals.

“It’s a positive story.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview