‘That’s not my mother’: Funeral home’s horror coffin mix-up happened before

A body mix-up at a Sydney funeral home has happened before.

Euro Funeral Services was involved in a horrifying mix-up after a family farewelled the wrong person at a Greek Orthodox funeral.

However, concerned listener Vicky has come forward revealing the same mistake happened at a viewing for her grandmother in 2008 at St Andrew Greek Orthodox Church in Gladesville.

She told Ben Fordham her family realised the mistake at the end of the service.

“To this day I can still hear the shrill of my mum’s voice screaming ‘that’s not my mother’.

“When I heard Spiro from Euro Funerals on your program yesterday telling your audiences this was a first, processes would have to be refined … well we can’t understand why this wouldn’t have been done after my grandmother’s mishap.”

Image: Getty