Funeral boss apologises over horror coffin mix up

Two Sydney families have been left horrified after they discovered they were farewelling the wrong person at a Greek Orthodox funeral.

As mourners left the St Euphemia Greek Orthodox Church in Bankstown the daughter of the deceased asked for the coffin lid to be lifted so she could pay her final respects.

However, the man lying there was not her father.

Her father was buried by the other man’s family following a service at the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Belmore, who was also unaware of the mixup.

The body has since been exhumed and reburied.

Euro Funeral Services Principal Spiro Haralambous told Ben Fordham there are no excuses.

“They both died on the same day and what happened – we put the lid on the wrong coffin.

“Each lid has a nameplate and it went on the wrong coffin.’

Image: Getty