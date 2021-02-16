2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Funeral boss apologises over horror coffin mix up

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Euro Funeral ServicesSpiro HaralambousSt Euphemia Greek Orthodox Church
Article image for Funeral boss apologises over horror coffin mix up

Two Sydney families have been left horrified after they discovered they were farewelling the wrong person at a Greek Orthodox funeral.

As mourners left the St Euphemia Greek Orthodox Church in Bankstown the daughter of the deceased asked for the coffin lid to be lifted so she could pay her final respects.

However, the man lying there was not her father.

Her father was buried by the other man’s family following a service at the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Belmore, who was also unaware of the mixup.

The body has since been exhumed and reburied.

 

Euro Funeral Services Principal Spiro Haralambous told Ben Fordham there are no excuses.

“They both died on the same day and what happened – we put the lid on the wrong coffin.

“Each lid has a nameplate and it went on the wrong coffin.’

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
LocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873