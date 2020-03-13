Sydney Royal Easter Show boss ‘absolutely gutted’ after cancelling over coronavirus fears

The Sydney Royal Easter Show has been cancelled due to coronavirus fears.

Organisers had previously said the coronavirus outbreak would not stop their events but today decided it would not go ahead.

The government earlier advised against mass public gatherings of more than 500 people following updated advice from health authorities.

The Easter Show was set to begin on April 3, and run for two weeks, but now full refunds will be issued to ticketholders.

Sydney Royal Easter Show boss Murray Wilton tells Ben Fordham they made the decision based on the government’s advice.

“It’s probably one of the toughest decisions we’ve ever had to make.

“And just quietly, we’re all just absolutely gutted. We just had a press conference and struggled to get through it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Mark Kolbe