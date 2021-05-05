Sydney COVID alert a case study in QR code complacency

A 25 per cent drop in QR check-ins through Service NSW has prompted a reminder to Sydneysiders to not let down their guard.

New data shows there were only 48 million check-ins in April, compared with 66 million in January.

During contact tracing of a new Sydney COVID-19 case, only 100 people were found to have checked in to Event Cinemas in Bondi Junction.

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello told Ben Fordham high-risk venues, such as restaurants and cinemas, have a legal obligation to enforce check-ins.

“We’ve taken it for granted that we live in this great island nation, and … we think that we’re immune, but clearly we’re not.

“We all have to be on our A-game.”

Image: Getty