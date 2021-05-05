2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sydney COVID alert a case study in QR code complacency

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
QR codesVictor Dominello
Article image for Sydney COVID alert a case study in QR code complacency

A 25 per cent drop in QR check-ins through Service NSW has prompted a reminder to Sydneysiders to not let down their guard.

New data shows there were only 48 million check-ins in April, compared with 66 million in January.

During contact tracing of a new Sydney COVID-19 case, only 100 people were found to have checked in to Event Cinemas in Bondi Junction.

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello told Ben Fordham high-risk venues, such as restaurants and cinemas, have a legal obligation to enforce check-ins.

“We’ve taken it for granted that we live in this great island nation, and … we think that we’re immune, but clearly we’re not.

“We all have to be on our A-game.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Minister’s warning

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873