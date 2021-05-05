UPDATED | New local COVID case puts eastern suburbs on alert

NSW has recorded one local case of COVID-19, a man in his 50s in Sydney’s east.

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said urgent genome sequencing is being undertaken.

The routes of infection are unclear, Dr Chant said, as risk factors such as travel, or contact with a hotel quarantine or hospital environment have not been identified in this case.

20 close contacts are being followed up and told to get tested and self-isolate by health authorities.

The man is understood not to have been infectious when he attended his workplace, however he visited multiple venues while infectious over the weekend.

Anyone who attended the below venues, vaccinated or otherwise, is being asked to get tested and isolate until further information can be provided:

District Brasserie, Sydney CBD (Friday 30 April 11am – 11:45am)

HineSight Optometrist, in Sofitel Sydney, in the Sydney CBD (Friday 30 April 12pm – 1pm)

Barbetta restaurant, Paddington (Friday 30 April 1:30pm – 2:30pm)

Screening of The Courier at Event Cinemas Bondi Junction (Friday 30 April 6pm – 8pm)

Figo Restaurant, Rushcutters Bay (Friday 30 April 8.45pm – 11pm)

Joe’s Barbeques & Heating, Silverwater (Saturday 1 May 1pm –1.45pm)

Tucker Barbecues, Silverwater (Saturday 1 May 1pm – 1.45pm)

Barbeques Galore, Annandale (Saturday 1 May 2pm – 3pm)

Barbeques Galore, Casula (Saturday 1 May 4pm – 5pm)

BP Mascot (Saturday 1 May 4:30pm – 5pm)

The Meat Store, Bondi Junction (Sunday 2 May 3pm – 4pm)

Health Minister Brad Hazzard revealed to Jim Wilson further locations in Sydney visited by the man.

“There’s a good chance” a couple more cases will be found, he said, however he is not necessarily worried.

“At this point, I’d describe it more as disappointment.

“I’ve got absolute confidence in the NSW health system and the tracing team, and our public health team led by Dr Kerry Chant.

“We will do all that’s necessary to keep the community safe.”

Image: Nine News