2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • UPDATED | New local COVID case..

UPDATED | New local COVID case puts eastern suburbs on alert

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
BRAD HAZZARDcovid-19
Article image for UPDATED | New local COVID case puts eastern suburbs on alert

NSW has recorded one local case of COVID-19, a man in his 50s in Sydney’s east.

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said urgent genome sequencing is being undertaken.

The routes of infection are unclear, Dr Chant said, as risk factors such as travel, or contact with a hotel quarantine or hospital environment have not been identified in this case.

20 close contacts are being followed up and told to get tested and self-isolate by health authorities.

The man is understood not to have been infectious when he attended his workplace, however he visited multiple venues while infectious over the weekend.

Anyone who attended the below venues, vaccinated or otherwise, is being asked to get tested and isolate until further information can be provided:

  • District Brasserie, Sydney CBD (Friday 30 April 11am – 11:45am)
  • HineSight Optometrist, in Sofitel Sydney, in the Sydney CBD (Friday 30 April 12pm – 1pm)
  • Barbetta restaurant, Paddington (Friday 30 April 1:30pm – 2:30pm)
  • Screening of The Courier at Event Cinemas Bondi Junction (Friday 30 April 6pm – 8pm)
  • Figo Restaurant, Rushcutters Bay (Friday 30 April 8.45pm – 11pm)
  • Joe’s Barbeques & Heating, Silverwater (Saturday 1 May 1pm –1.45pm)
  • Tucker Barbecues, Silverwater (Saturday 1 May 1pm – 1.45pm)
  • Barbeques Galore, Annandale (Saturday 1 May 2pm – 3pm)
  • Barbeques Galore, Casula (Saturday 1 May 4pm – 5pm)
  • BP Mascot (Saturday 1 May 4:30pm – 5pm)
  • The Meat Store, Bondi Junction (Sunday 2 May 3pm – 4pm)

Health Minister Brad Hazzard revealed to Jim Wilson further locations in Sydney visited by the man.

“There’s a good chance” a couple more cases will be found, he said, however he is not necessarily worried.

“At this point, I’d describe it more as disappointment.

“I’ve got absolute confidence in the NSW health system and the tracing team, and our public health team led by Dr Kerry Chant.

“We will do all that’s necessary to keep the community safe.”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest 

Image: Nine News

Jim Wilson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873