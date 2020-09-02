Speculation QLD Premier ‘won’t budge’ on border closure

There are doubts the Queensland Premier will open the border despite talks with the Prime Minister and NSW Premier.

Gladys Berejiklian admitted to Ben Fordham yesterday there was a lack of communication with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Now, Ms Berejiklian and Ms Palaszczuk have agreed to discuss the controversial border separating the two states.

QLD Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington told Ben Fordham it’s “disappointing” the Queensland Premier was unwilling to talk to her NSW counterpart.

“You’ve got to have a respectful working relationship.”

Despite the Prime Minister urging the states to open up by Christmas, Ms Frecklington doesn’t think Queensland will follow.

“My feeling is the Premier won’t budge because it’s purely political.”

