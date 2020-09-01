Gladys Berejiklian admits to relationship breakdown with QLD Premier

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian insists she’s trying her best to establish a relationship with the Queensland Premier as the border leaves families torn apart.

Ben Fordham has spoken to a NSW family unable to see their 12-year-old son who’s attending a boarding school in Brisbane.

Ms Berejiklian has eluded to a lack of communication with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk when it comes to border decisions.

Ben says the two Premiers need to work together to help border residents.

“Why not pick up the phone and say ‘hey, let’s work together for the benefit of both states?'”

“It’s not through want of trying,” Ms Berejiklian admits.

“I’ve tried to establish a positive relationship but it’s a bit difficult when decisions are made without them even telling us.

“And can I compare that to Dan Andrews and the Prime Minister, the three of us worked together on a very difficult decision on the Victoria-NSW border.”

“Can I be absolutely frank, she has made a decision and isn’t willing to talk about that decision and is refusing to budge.”

