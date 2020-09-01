QLD border plea: Heartbroken family separated from 12yo son

The family of a 12-year-old boy from northern NSW, attending a boarding school in Brisbane, have been devastated by the border closure.

Border restrictions mean Hunter can come home to Gravesend but would have to self-isolate for two weeks upon going back to school in Queensland.

The Prime Minister has asked state premiers to commit to reopening borders by Christmas.

His mother, Kate, told Ben Fordham he won’t be coming home for school holidays.

“He just desperately wants his father and I to be able to bring him home. He’s just saying ‘mum, I want to come home’.

“We’re holding onto hope that at the eleventh-hour compassion, empathy and just common sense will prevail.”

