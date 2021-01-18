2GB
Shane Fitzsimmons’ plan for a change to the national anthem

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
SHANE FITZSIMMONS
Article image for Shane Fitzsimmons’ plan for a change to the national anthem

Head of Resilience NSW Shane Fitzsimmons is calling on an Indigenous verse of the Australian national anthem to be sung.

The Prime Minister made a change to the national anthem at the end of last year, changing a lyric to “we are one and free”.

But the NSW Australian of the Year told Ben Fordham he should go one step further and have an Indigenous verse.

“Wouldn’t it be good if it was possible to get a national First Nations dialect where we could all join and sing.

“I think that would be wonderful if we could achieve something like that, I don’t think it would hurt at all.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Jenny Evans

AustraliaNews
