Schoolchildren (star) jump into opportunity to meet local police

In sharp contrast with the recent controversy at Lindfield Learning Village, elsewhere NSW Police have been inspiring schoolchildren to improve their physical and mental health.

Jim Wilson visited McCallums Hill Public School in Roselands to see the PCYC mental wellness program in action.

After Jim spoke to the 350 students about the importance of mental health care, everyone sprang to their feet for 50 star jumps – merely a warm-up for the rigorous Star Jump Challenge!

Youth & Crime Prevention Acting Superintendent Mal Smith told Jim in-school programs are an important part of NSW Police’s early intervention strategy.

“It’s all about building early relationships with these children, providing awareness [of] potential hazards.

“They may come across an opportunity to get to know their local police, and reassurance that police are there to give them support where they’re needed.”

