Education Minister demands ‘activist’ teachers get out of the classroom

The principal of controversial experimental school Lindfield Learning Village has apologised for anti-cop posters displayed in a classroom.

Writing to parents, the principal says the “pre-learning activity” was “aimed at identifying what … students knew before they started studying contemporary Aboriginal history”.

“The comments on the posters were not taught to students,” the statement reads (see full statement below).

“That is an absolute load of garbage, and it doesn’t go far enough,” Jim commented.

“Heads have to roll.”

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell told Jim the department “need[s] to investigate” whether the supervising teacher and/or the principal should be fired.

“Political activism has no place in the classroom.

“I’ve specifically asked the Secretary what are the measures around disciplinary action … and I’m awaiting that advice.

“If teachers want to be activists, quit, run for parliament, but don’t be in the classroom.”

