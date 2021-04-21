2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Education Minister demands ‘activist’ teachers get out of the classroom

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Lindfield Learning VillageSarah Mitchell
Article image for Education Minister demands ‘activist’ teachers get out of the classroom

The principal of controversial experimental school Lindfield Learning Village has apologised for anti-cop posters displayed in a classroom.

Writing to parents, the principal says the “pre-learning activity” was “aimed at identifying what … students knew before they started studying contemporary Aboriginal history”.

“The comments on the posters were not taught to students,” the statement reads (see full statement below).

“That is an absolute load of garbage, and it doesn’t go far enough,” Jim commented.

“Heads have to roll.”

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell told Jim the department “need[s] to investigate” whether the supervising teacher and/or the principal should be fired.

“Political activism has no place in the classroom.

“I’ve specifically asked the Secretary what are the measures around disciplinary action … and I’m awaiting that advice.

“If teachers want to be activists, quit, run for parliament, but don’t be in the classroom.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Full statement from Lindfield Learning Village (click to enlarge)

 

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

 

Jim Wilson
EducationNewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873