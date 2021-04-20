Minister calls for primary school sacking over ‘brainwashing’ anti-police posters

The NSW Police Minister has accused a primary school of “brainwashing” students, and called for the teacher’s sacking, after anti-police posters were produced.

The Education Minister has ordered a review into Black Lives Matter posters created by students and displayed at a primary school on the North Shore. (See full statement below)

The Daily Telegraph uncovered placards from Year 5 and 6 students at Lindfield Learning Village with the phrases “Stop Killer Cops” and “Pigs out of the Country”.

Police Minister David Elliott told Ben Fordham the teacher responsible should be sacked.

“This sort of mentality has no place in Australia.

“They have completely let their student body down by indoctrinating and brainwashing them.”

NSW Education spokesperson’s full statement: “The materials have been removed from the school. “The comments on the poster are in no way endorsed by the department or represent the department’s view of police, who do an indispensable job of keeping the community safe and secure. “The school has been reminded of the controversial issues in schools policy. “At the request of the Minister, the Department is undertaking a review to see if any disciplinary action needs to be taken.”

Image: Daily Telegraph