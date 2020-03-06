Rugby League is not what Wally Lewis wants to be remembered for
QLD rugby league legend Wally Lewis has recently become the face of a funeral home which has him reflecting on what he would like to be remembered for.
‘The King’ is part of a campaign for George Hartnett Funerals with the aim to help families navigate a difficult topic.
Lewis tells Deborah Knight he would like to be remembered for his work in the community rather than football.
“I’ve done enormous work with Epilepsy Queensland since having a seizure on air 13 years ago.
“It’s something that I love doing.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview