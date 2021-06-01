‘Regional NSW is at war’: Ben Fordham slams ‘invisible minister’

Ben Fordham has slammed the NSW Agriculture Minister for being “missing in action” while regional NSW fights a devastating mouse plague.

NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall unveiled a rescue package for struggling residents but has refused to front up for questioning since.

“Regional NSW is at war,” Ben Fordham declared.

“Adam Marshall is now the invisible minister scurrying into the dark, a bit like a mouse.

“Where are you, Minister?!”

