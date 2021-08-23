Ray Hadley reveals COVID-breaching church to be shut down by police

Police paperwork is currently being filed to shut down a church in Sydney’s west, which held an illegal gathering in breach of health orders.

Around 60 people from multiple hotspot areas were caught attending the Christ Embassy Sydney church in Blacktown last night, 30 of whom were fined $1000.

The church was fined $5000, but Ray Hadley has exclusively confirmed it will also be ordered to close by police, with Commissioner Mick Fuller to sign off on the order later today.

“You’re getting shut down, pal!”

Press PLAY below to hear the details

Image: Google Maps