Queensland Premier accused of ‘manufacturing poverty’

Prominent business leaders have penned an open letter to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, urging her to lift restrictions.

Former Queensland Premier Campbell Newman is among the letter’s signatories, along with 30 other politicians, business leaders and academics.

Australian Institute for Progress Executive Director Graham Young told Mark Levy the campaign aims to raise awareness of the sociological damage caused by the tough restrictions.

“It’s not just about opening borders, it’s about opening the economy up.

“One of the biggest predictors of shortness of life is poverty, and we’re manufacturing poverty at the moment.”

Mr Young said one of the problems is a lack of public-facing involvement of economists and social scientists.

“Every time you look at the TV, you see the Chief Medical Officer.

“You can’t run a country like a hospital.”

Image: Nine News Australia