QLD Olympian responds to NSW Deputy Premier’s fierce criticism

The President of the Queensland Olympic Council is applauding the federal government’s decision to split the bill to help the Sunshine State secure the 2032 Olympics.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro told 2GB Breakfast host Ben Fordham “it’s a joke” to reward the Queensland government after its behaviour during the pandemic.

Queensland Olympic Committee President and Olympian Natalie Cook told Deborah Knight the current disagreements between states will be forgotten in the decade to come.

“There is a global spotlight. I guarantee there will be a large number of international visitors flying through Sydney to go to … all the tourist attractions.

“Everyone’s a winner.

“It’s Brisbane’s turn and NSW will benefit.”

