John Barilaro blasts QLD’s ‘act of bastardry’ against NSW over Olympics funding

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilao is slamming the use of taxpayer money to pay for Queensland’s Olympic Games.

The federal government will split the bill on critical infrastructure required for Queensland to host the 2032 Olympics.

But Mr Barilaro told Ben Fordham “it’s a joke” to reward the Queensland government after its behaviour during the pandemic.

“The federal government’s got this bloody wrong.

“If they think we’re gonna stand aside … and watch Queensland get rewarded for what, I think, was an act of bastardry against the people of NSW during COVID, they’re going to hear from people like myself.”

Image: Getty/Brook Mitchell