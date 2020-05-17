QLD man arrested in Sydney over suspected double murder

A Queensland man has been arrested in Sydney and charged with murder after a couple was found dead at a bed and breakfast north of Brisbane.

The 31-year-old man is believed to be the couple’s son.

The bodies of a man and woman were found yesterday afternoon at Joyner but the man was stopped by NSW Police in Berowra, more than 900km away from the scene.

The man was refused bail and will appear at Parramatta Local Court today.

Queensland Police detectives are expected to travel to NSW and apply for the man’s extradition.

Image: Nine News