Qantas boss announces ‘mega-prizes’ for vaccinated Aussies

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce says it is likely vaccination against COVID-19 will be necessary for flying internationally.

Vaccine passports are being considered around the world as the aviation industry hopes for a return to the skies.

Qantas has announced 10 ‘mega-prizes’ to Australians who get the COVID-19 vaccine, including gifting a family of four free unlimited travel for an entire year.

The Accor Group will also offer one million Accor Points, as part of the prize, which provides free accommodation at 400 hotels and resorts across the country.

Mr Joyce told Ben Fordham Qantas is testing a number of systems to validate vaccination status’ in anticipation for the opening of Australia’s border.

“I think it’s going to become more standard, rather than the exception.”

