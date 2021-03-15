Prime Minister accused of ‘turning back’ on women as thousands ‘March 4 Justice’

Thousands of women and their male allies have taken to the streets in the nation’s cities and regional centres to protest gendered violence.

Deborah Knight told listeners “it feels like a tipping point” for women around the world.

She called on members of the Morrison government to meet with the protest organisers in Canberra, naming Minister for Women Marise Payne in particular.

“Surely at least one senior Liberal, man or woman, could’ve taken the time today to turn up and hear what those attending these marches have to say.

“It reflects the way a lot of women are feeling – deeply frustrated.”

Former Labor MP Emma Husar, who has been outspoken about the abuse she faced while in parliament, accused the Prime Minister of “turning his back” on women.

She told Deborah if leaders don’t commit to change, they’ll pay the price at the ballot box.

“People are angry, they’re tired, and we’re exhausted of this fight for every single right.

“People have had enough, and they’re not going to let this momentum fade.”

Live from the Sydney rally at Town Hall, Nine News reporter Sophie Walsh told Deborah masked protesters are “packed in like sardines”.

“I reckon there’s 10,000 people here – it’s huge.”

Reverend Bill Crews told Deborah the atmosphere at the Sydney rally was “electrifying”.

He described the powerful nature of the stories of sexual assault and harassment shared on stage.

“It was very, very, very, very moving.”

Image: Twitter/Clinton Maynard