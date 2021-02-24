2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Labor’s ‘sanctimonious behaviour’ no shield from accusations of harassment

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
Emma HusarHarassmentParliamentwomen
Article image for Labor’s ‘sanctimonious behaviour’ no shield from accusations of harassment

In response to the Brittany Higgins firestorm, former Western Sydney Labor MP Emma Husar has posted an open letter to Anthony Albanese calling out the Labor Party’s own mistreatment of women.

Since being forced to resign over unfounded bullying accusations, Ms Husar has moved to the other side of the country for the sake of her mental health.

She told Jim Wilson she felt obligated to speak out despite the traumatic toll, especially given Labor’s “sanctimonious behaviour” about what is a multipartisan problem.

“It makes me angry, and white hot with rage that in 2021, women in the workforce are still being vilified, they’re still being sexually harassed.

“In our nation’s parliament that is supposed to set the tone for the rest of the country … it is more rampant and more rife there than in any other workplace.

“Brittany’s case is the worst it can possibly get; it’s what happens when you allow this toxic culture of silence to continue.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873