Labor’s ‘sanctimonious behaviour’ no shield from accusations of harassment

In response to the Brittany Higgins firestorm, former Western Sydney Labor MP Emma Husar has posted an open letter to Anthony Albanese calling out the Labor Party’s own mistreatment of women.

Since being forced to resign over unfounded bullying accusations, Ms Husar has moved to the other side of the country for the sake of her mental health.

She told Jim Wilson she felt obligated to speak out despite the traumatic toll, especially given Labor’s “sanctimonious behaviour” about what is a multipartisan problem.

A strong woman stands up for herself, then she stands up for others.

Thank you to all the women who are telling their stories. The Culture of silence is dangerous & exists on all sides of Politics.#auspol #BrittanyHiggins pic.twitter.com/51JuAe1haB — Emma Husar (@emma_husar) February 23, 2021

“It makes me angry, and white hot with rage that in 2021, women in the workforce are still being vilified, they’re still being sexually harassed.

“In our nation’s parliament that is supposed to set the tone for the rest of the country … it is more rampant and more rife there than in any other workplace.

“Brittany’s case is the worst it can possibly get; it’s what happens when you allow this toxic culture of silence to continue.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images