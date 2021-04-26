Perth lockdown to end at midnight with new restrictions enforced

WA Premier Mark McGowan has confirmed his state’s snap lockdown will end at midnight tonight as planned, after WA recorded no new cases of COVID-19 overnight.

Interim restrictions will be in place from 12.01am Tuesday morning until 12.01am Saturday morning.

From midnight people can leave their homes but masks will be mandatory indoors, outdoors and on public transport.

There will be a 20-person limit in homes.

Public venues including hospitality and entertainment can reopen, however nightclubs and casinos will remain closed.

Weddings and funerals will remain capped at 100 people.

Community sport can resume, but no spectators are permitted.

People can travel in and out of the Perth and Peel region, but travellers leaving those areas are required to wear a mask.

6PR host Oliver Peterson told Jim Wilson the lockdown both was and was not an overreaction.

“I say [that] because WA’s health system can’t cope, Jim.”

Image: Getty