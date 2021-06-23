Organisers ‘holding on for dear life’ as they’re forced to turn away ticketholders

Organisers across Greater Sydney are scrambling to hold planned events together under new restrictions announced by the NSW Government this morning.

Orchestral concert Baroque Revelry, which was scheduled from June 26 to June 30, has been forced to select ticketholders to bar from the event under the 1-person-per-4sqm rule.

“We’re holding on for dear life,” ACO Artistic Director Richard Tognetti said to Deborah Knight. “We’re actually going to have to give tickets back.”

Mr Tognetti said organisers have been forced to adapt to “changing scenarios” and employ a ballot system to decide who will be refunded.

“We’re down to 400 people … in Angel Place.”

The Baroque Revelry concert will be uploaded online here for fans to watch from home.

