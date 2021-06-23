2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Organisers ‘holding on for dear life’ as they’re forced to turn away ticketholders

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
ACOBaroque Revelrycovid-19Richard Tognetti
Article image for Organisers ‘holding on for dear life’ as they’re forced to turn away ticketholders

Organisers across Greater Sydney are scrambling to hold planned events together under new restrictions announced by the NSW Government this morning. 

Orchestral concert Baroque Revelry, which was scheduled from June 26 to June 30, has been forced to select ticketholders to bar from the event under the 1-person-per-4sqm rule.

“We’re holding on for dear life,” ACO Artistic Director Richard Tognetti said to Deborah Knight. “We’re actually going to have to give tickets back.”

Mr Tognetti said organisers have been forced to adapt to “changing scenarios” and employ a ballot system to decide who will be refunded.

“We’re down to 400 people … in Angel Place.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

The Baroque Revelry concert will be uploaded online here for fans to watch from home.

 

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873