Restrictions return in Sydney as COVID-19 spreads
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a slate of restrictions after NSW recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases.
Four cases are under investigation.
From 4pm the following restrictions apply to Greater Sydney for a week:
- No more than 5 visitors at a home, including children.
- Patrons must be seated at hospitality venues.
- No singing or dancing except for weddings where 20 people will be allowed on the dancefloor.
- The 1-person-per-4sqm rule is in force.
- 50 per cent capacity at outdoor events.
- Masks to be worn at workplaces.
- Gym classes limited to 20 people with masks.
- Green dots to be adhered to on public transport.
- If you live or work in the seven LGAs you cannot travel out of metropolitan Sydney.
Queensland and Victoria have closed their border to the following seven NSW local government areas; Waverley, City of Sydney, Woollahra, Bayside, Canada Bay, Inner West and Randwick.
Laundy Hotels owner Craig Laundy told Jim Wilson all hospitality venues will feel the bite of the restrictions.
“One [person] per four [square metres], half the patrons we did have, which is a big hit.
“Half the staff we won’t need, so there’s our employees that will get a bit of a whack, but at least we’re open.”
