Restrictions return in Sydney as COVID-19 spreads

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
coronavirus restrictionscovid-19
Article image for Restrictions return in Sydney as COVID-19 spreads

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a slate of restrictions after NSW recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases.

Four cases are under investigation.

From 4pm the following restrictions apply to Greater Sydney for a week:

  • No more than 5 visitors at a home, including children.
  • Patrons must be seated at hospitality venues.
  • No singing or dancing except for weddings where 20 people will be allowed on the dancefloor.
  • The 1-person-per-4sqm rule is in force.
  • 50 per cent capacity at outdoor events.
  • Masks to be worn at workplaces.
  • Gym classes limited to 20 people with masks.
  • Green dots to be adhered to on public transport.
  • If you live or work in the seven LGAs you cannot travel out of metropolitan Sydney.

Queensland and Victoria have closed their border to the following seven NSW local government areas; Waverley, City of Sydney, Woollahra, Bayside, Canada Bay, Inner West and Randwick.

Laundy Hotels owner Craig Laundy told Jim Wilson all hospitality venues will feel the bite of the restrictions.

“One [person] per four [square metres], half the patrons we did have, which is a big hit.

“Half the staff we won’t need, so there’s our employees that will get a bit of a whack, but at least we’re open.”

Press PLAY below to hear how pubs and restaurants are reacting

Image: Nine News

Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
