Restrictions return in Sydney as COVID-19 spreads

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a slate of restrictions after NSW recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases.

Four cases are under investigation.

From 4pm the following restrictions apply to Greater Sydney for a week:

No more than 5 visitors at a home, including children.

Patrons must be seated at hospitality venues.

No singing or dancing except for weddings where 20 people will be allowed on the dancefloor.

The 1-person-per-4sqm rule is in force.

50 per cent capacity at outdoor events.

Masks to be worn at workplaces.

Gym classes limited to 20 people with masks.

Green dots to be adhered to on public transport.

If you live or work in the seven LGAs you cannot travel out of metropolitan Sydney.

Queensland and Victoria have closed their border to the following seven NSW local government areas; Waverley, City of Sydney, Woollahra, Bayside, Canada Bay, Inner West and Randwick.

Laundy Hotels owner Craig Laundy told Jim Wilson all hospitality venues will feel the bite of the restrictions.

“One [person] per four [square metres], half the patrons we did have, which is a big hit.

“Half the staff we won’t need, so there’s our employees that will get a bit of a whack, but at least we’re open.”

Image: Nine News