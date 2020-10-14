2GB
NSW government confident in COVID-safe sports events despite new cases

32 mins ago
Jim Wilson
NSW Tourism and Investment Minister Stuart Ayres has assured a busy month of sporting events will remain on track despite new COVID-19 clusters.

11 locally-acquired cases were reported today, nine of which are linked to an outbreak at a GP clinic in south-west Sydney.

The new cases of community transmission are a “timely reminder” of the need to maintain vigilance and high testing rates, Mr Ayres told Jim Wilson.

However, he’s confident safety measures will be sufficient to allow the Everest, Bathurst 1000 and NRL Grand Final to go ahead as planned.

“They are open air sites. One of the things we already know is that … indoor locations are higher risk.

“That’s the world we live in.

“We’re going to be able to do more things … we’ve just got to do things a bit differently.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: File

Jim Wilson
