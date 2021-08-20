2GB
No going forward (or back): ‘Constant litany of issues’ for new ferries worsens

1 hour ago
Ray Hadley
Allen HicksElectrical Trades UnionPublic TransportRiver Class ferriesSydney Ferries
Article image for No going forward (or back): ‘Constant litany of issues’ for new ferries worsens

Sydney’s ten new River Class ferries are facing yet another operational failure preventing them from entering into service.

An electrical fault is causing the control module to fail, Electrical Trades Union National Secretary Allen Hicks explained to Ray Hadley, with the source of the fault unable to be identified.

“They can’t go forward, and they can’t go backwards, and when you’re on the water in a vessel like this that is obviously a major safety issue.”

The fault is the latest in a “constant litany of issues”, including electrical fire hazards from unterminated cables, visibility issues, lack of air-conditioning and excessive height.

“They have gone overseas to try and buy something cheaper, and what they’ve got is a substandard product that doesn’t meet Australian standards.”

Image: Nine News

Ray Hadley
NewsNSW
