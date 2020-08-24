Sydney Ferry operator rejects ferry ‘stuff-up’ as further design gaffs revealed

The operator of Sydney Ferries has dismissed issues with the overheight design and findings of asbestos in their new river ferries.

The ten River Class ferries, built in Indonesia, have been found to contain asbestos and will not fit under the Camellia Railway Bridge and the Gasworks Bridge near Parramatta with passengers on the top deck.

Transdev General Manager of Operations Craig Rieck told Jim Wilson it is “definitely not a massive stuff-up”.

“We consciously made the decision to give our customers the opportunity to sit on the upper deck.

“It’s only one section of the river … where our customers will be asked not to be on the top deck.”

Jim was quick to point out the new design also has windows sealed closed and lacks any air conditioning.

“How are they expected to breathe then … I mean sealed windows, no air conditioning; they’re ordered down off the top deck … come downstairs in summer, which could be 40 plus degree temperatures!” blasted Jim.

“It is correct … that just the design, there’s airflow through the vessel, but there is no air conditioning,” said Mr Rieck.

