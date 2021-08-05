Ferry fiasco ‘beyond a joke’ as glare issue renders new vessels inoperable
Sydney’s new Indonesian-built ferries will only operate during the day, because a problem with night-time glare cannot be resolved.
Operator Transdev says the existing Parramatta River and Sydney Harbour fleets will continue to run at night instead of the new River-class ferries.
NSW shadow transport minister Jo Haylen told Jim Wilson the number of issues with the new ferries is “beyond a joke”.
“Apparently there’s a defect in the glass, so the crew actually can’t see out the front windscreen safely without reflection in their eyes.
“The Minister has to answer these questions … ultimately, the buck’s got to stop with him.”
NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance was contacted for comment, but was unavailable.
In a statement, the Minister said:
