New coronavirus outbreak sees states and territories rush to close borders

Queensland has closed its border to South Australia, declaring it a new coronavirus hotspot from 11:59pm tonight.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has now placed travel restrictions on anyone arriving from Adelaide, including mandatory quarantine on arrivals.

South Australia is facing a new COVID-19 outbreak, with a cluster in Adelaide’s north threatening to become an out of control hotspot.

A string of infections over the weekend has grown to 17 cases, with 15 reported to be linked to one family and the other two contacts of them.

The Northern Territory has already closed their border to South Australia after labelling it a hotspot, and Tasmania is now requiring anyone entering from South Australia to go into immediate self-quarantine.

Victoria has also announced they will label South Australia as a hotspot but won’t close their borders to arrivals.

Infectious disease expert Professor Peter Collignon disagrees with the approach taken by Queensland, Tasmania and the NT, telling Deborah Knight “the case numbers … don’t warrant that level of restriction”.

“We’re going to have to get a balance, because the trouble is this is going to go on … until at least the end of next year, and maybe longer.

“It’s not livable over the next 18 months.”

Image: Getty