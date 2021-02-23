Nationals Senator wants to see Craig Kelly return to Coalition

Nationals Senator Matt Canavan admits Craig Kelly’s resignation is a “big loss” amid reports the Nationals are courting Craig Kelly.

The controversial MP is promising to vote with the government on matters of supply and confidence while he sits on the crossbench.

Senator Canavan told Ben Fordham he’d like to see Mr Kelly return to the joint Coalition party room.

“He’s a big loss to our joint party room.

“I think Craig is an effective member of parliament, he’s a proven winner in his seat.

“That’s not to say we all agree on everything Craig says but we welcome the right of free speech in the National Party.”

