2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

MPs break ranks to defy government’s vaping ban

35 mins ago
Mark Levy
George ChristensenGreg HuntMATT CANAVANQueenslandVaping

A petition lead by two Queensland politicians has been circulated calling for the Federal Government to reverse plans to ban e-cigarette imports.

Health Minister Greg Hunt has announced he wants to prohibit the importation of vaping devices, or e-cigarettes, containing liquid nicotine from July 1.

Mark Levy said there was a “revolt against the vaping ban” happening, with Senator Matthew Canavan and Dawson MP George Christensen throwing their support behind the petition.

The petition, which is already sitting at more than 17,000 signatures in just a few hours, claims Australians could be forced to use more dangerous legal alternatives, such as cigarettes, or resort to black market options.

Press PLAY to hear more

Mr Canavan told Mark Levy he’s campaigning against his own government in hopes of legalising the devices under a better regulatory framework.

“I understand the law’s the law … and I think the situation we had, the status quo, was unsustainable.

“We kind of turned a blind eye, almost, to the importation of these products.

“What I’d like to see is we have a properly regulated market which provides these products safely, hopefully produced in Australia.

“I think there’s a win-win-win there.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

 

RELATED

Health Minister defends decision to ban e-cigarette imports

Mark Levy
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873