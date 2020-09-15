Michael Klim hears Ray Hadley’s commentary of his gold medal win for the first time
Swimming champion Michael Klim has heard Ray Hadley’s animated commentary of the incredible 4 x 100m freestyle relay for the first time.
It was an iconic moment in Australia’s sporting history, when the “fab four” took home gold on home soil, beating the American team at the Sydney Olympics.
“It was our fab four who smashed them like guitars,” Jim said.
Jim played the audio of Ray commentating the moment to Mr Klim.
Image: Pool JO SYDNEY 2000/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images