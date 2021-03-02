Melissa Caddick mystery deepens with suspicions of foul play

The revelation that a torso found at Mollymook does not belong to Melissa Caddick has thrown the conwoman’s fate back into public speculation.

University of Newcastle criminologist Dr Xanthe Mallet told Ben Fordham police can not assume Caddick is deceased based on the foot alone.

“The likelihood is she is [dead] … however, you can live without a foot.”

The condition of the shoe has also raised Dr Mallet’s suspicions, suggesting it may not have been in the ocean for three months.

“Knowing what we know about her as a personality … I would be very surprised if somebody with her character would commit suicide.”

