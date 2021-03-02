2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Melissa Caddick mystery deepens with suspicions of foul play

44 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Dr Xanthe MalletMelissa Caddick
Article image for Melissa Caddick mystery deepens with suspicions of foul play

The revelation that a torso found at Mollymook does not belong to Melissa Caddick has thrown the conwoman’s fate back into public speculation.

University of Newcastle criminologist Dr Xanthe Mallet told Ben Fordham police can not assume Caddick is deceased based on the foot alone.

“The likelihood is she is [dead] … however, you can live without a foot.”

The condition of the shoe has also raised Dr Mallet’s suspicions, suggesting it may not have been in the ocean for three months.

“Knowing what we know about her as a personality … I would be very surprised if somebody with her character would commit suicide.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Ben Fordham
CrimeNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873