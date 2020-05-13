John Howard calls in to thank Alan Jones

Former prime minister John Howard has congratulated Alan Jones on a successful 35 years in radio.

The legendary broadcaster announced earlier this week he will be retiring from radio.

“Thank you for your continuing friendship over a long time,” Mr Howard said.

“Nobody has matched what you’ve done.

“Your directness and simplicity as a communicator have been your success.

“Pity help anybody who gets on a radio interview with Alan Jones, who’s not in command of his or her subject.”

Image: Getty/Lisa Maree Williams