John Howard calls in to thank Alan Jones
Former prime minister John Howard has congratulated Alan Jones on a successful 35 years in radio.
The legendary broadcaster announced earlier this week he will be retiring from radio.
“Thank you for your continuing friendship over a long time,” Mr Howard said.
“Nobody has matched what you’ve done.
“Your directness and simplicity as a communicator have been your success.
“Pity help anybody who gets on a radio interview with Alan Jones, who’s not in command of his or her subject.”
Image: Getty/Lisa Maree Williams