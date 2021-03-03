2GB
John Howard backs Prime Minister’s handling of Christian Porter allegation

2 hours ago
Christian PorterJohn Howardrape allegation
Article image for John Howard backs Prime Minister’s handling of Christian Porter allegation

Former Prime Minister John Howard has defended the Morrison government’s handling of a rape allegation against Attorney-General Christian Porter.

Australia’s second longest-serving leader is this week celebrating the 25th anniversary of his prime ministership, and told Ben Fordham current PM Scott Morrison is among the best leaders in the country.

He called for the Australian legal system to be respected in the Porter matter.

“I agree with the handling of this very difficult and sensitive issue by the Prime Minister and the minister.

“I believe very strongly in our justice system.

“It’s been instilled over hundreds of years things such as the presumption of innocence, and the role of the police in investigating criminal complaints.”

Mr Porter has categorically denied the rape allegation. No charges were laid against Mr Porter, and the case has been closed by NSW Police due to lack of admissible evidence.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

